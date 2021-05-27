Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -24.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 in the last ninety days. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.