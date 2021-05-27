KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KAR. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $16,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $504,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

