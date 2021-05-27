Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Trading 14.2% Higher

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)’s stock price traded up 14.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

