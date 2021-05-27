Insider Buying: Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT) Insider Buys A$11,250.00 in Stock

Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT) insider Humphrey Nolan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$11,250.00 ($8,035.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.
Titomic Company Profile
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Titomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.