Carlos V. Rodriguez Sells 5,792 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.