Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $71,061.12 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $261,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12.

On Thursday, April 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02.

On Monday, March 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total transaction of $117,802.50.

Shares of ANET opened at $338.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $340.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

