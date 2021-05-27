National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Acquires $11,789.32 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Norman V. Fitzwater III acquired 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.51 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,372.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NKSH stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $211.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

