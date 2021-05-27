Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 3.28. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Triumph Group by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,002 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at about $19,893,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,383,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,298,000 after buying an additional 580,134 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

