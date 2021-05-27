Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83,945 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

LYB opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $116.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.