Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 99 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

FLT stock opened at $271.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.