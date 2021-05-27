D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 858 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.