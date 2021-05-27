Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 139.18 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,570 shares of company stock worth $17,320,366. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUAN. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.