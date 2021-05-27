Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 90,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 272,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 530,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT opened at $215.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $218.68.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

