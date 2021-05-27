Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,589 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,643,376. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

