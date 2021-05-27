Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,589 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.
EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,042,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,643,376. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
