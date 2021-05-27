Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,425 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $104.96 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $109.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

