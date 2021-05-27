Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.