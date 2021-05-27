D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 10,091 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 532,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

