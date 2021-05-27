D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $304.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.50 and its 200-day moving average is $287.02. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $186.23 and a 1 year high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

