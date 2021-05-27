WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,433.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,325.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2,010.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

