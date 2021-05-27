WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,985,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 532,871 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after acquiring an additional 522,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,730,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.

