WESPAC Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.42 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.