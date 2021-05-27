WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $284,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,632 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

