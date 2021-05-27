Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Dropbox by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

