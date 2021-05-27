TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Bruce Levenson Sells 6,038 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,069.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00.

TechTarget stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

