GeoCoin Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $7,338.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00073768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.00506179 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,857.04 or 1.00064001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00094117 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010987 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

