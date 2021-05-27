MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.95 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $58.95 million and $12.94 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00018946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.21 or 0.00987179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.82 or 0.09682821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00092625 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 297,903,067 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

