Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,960.68

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 99.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $6,960.68 and approximately $8,403.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,857.04 or 1.00064001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00094117 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

