Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.50.

WMS stock opened at $113.95 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $117.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

