Insureum Price Reaches $0.0558 on Top Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. Insureum has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and $746,271.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00018946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.21 or 0.00987179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.82 or 0.09682821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00092625 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

ISR is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

