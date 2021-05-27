Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 13,997 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,933,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

Safehold stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of -0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Safehold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Safehold by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $31,569,000. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

