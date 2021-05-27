Collective (CO2) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $394.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Collective has a total market cap of $405,359.53 and approximately $394.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Collective has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00004947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00018946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.21 or 0.00987179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.82 or 0.09682821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00092625 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 205,703 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

