Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $251.83

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.83.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $241.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.24 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.31.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

