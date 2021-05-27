Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 562.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 524.89 ($6.86).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

LON STAN opened at GBX 501.80 ($6.56) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a market capitalization of £15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 501.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 480.34.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total value of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

