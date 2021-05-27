Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

