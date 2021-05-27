Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,478,187.88 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $140.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

