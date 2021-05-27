DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Insider Walter Petersohn Sells 17,425 Shares

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XRAY opened at $66.90 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after buying an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,591,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.