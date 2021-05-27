Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Acquires $16,300.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) CEO Matthew Pauls bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $16,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,538.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Pauls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Matthew Pauls purchased 27,400 shares of Savara stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,868.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Pauls purchased 24,100 shares of Savara stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $49,887.00.

Savara stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 27.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Savara by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

