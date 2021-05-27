Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives $22.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $656.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.