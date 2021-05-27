Analysts Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. The First of Long Island also posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 157,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $526.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.