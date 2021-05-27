Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Declines By 96.9%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the April 29th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ANDR stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Andrea Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Andrea Electronics alerts:

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech and natural language interface markets.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.