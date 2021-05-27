SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the April 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPYR opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11. SPYR has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. It is also involved in the development, publication, and co-publication of mobile electronic games cellular telephones and tablets.

