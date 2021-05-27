Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTG. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $7,558,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

