NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $735.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $670.00 to $735.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.83.

NVIDIA stock opened at $628.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.20. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.85 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 34.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

