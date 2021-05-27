Jefferies Financial Group Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $740.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $680.00 to $740.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.83.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $628.00 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $594.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.20. The company has a market cap of $390.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 25.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.