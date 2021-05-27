Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.67 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.