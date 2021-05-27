Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth $42,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

