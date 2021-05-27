Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Increases By 2,200.0%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SHCAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Sharp stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

