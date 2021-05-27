Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average is $95.32. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

