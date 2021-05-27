Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Short Interest Update

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
VYYRF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals
