Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Short Interest Update

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VYYRF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Voyageur Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.