Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TDK Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TDK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the technology company will earn $7.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get TDK alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $128.50 on Thursday. TDK has a one year low of $90.46 and a one year high of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.